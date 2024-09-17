Dravo Bay LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,827,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,010,000 after acquiring an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHG stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

