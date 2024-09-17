Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $310.65 and last traded at $310.35. 405,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,156,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 90.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $3,263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,653,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

