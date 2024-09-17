Eckoh plc (ECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Eckoh Stock Performance
LON ECK opened at GBX 48.11 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Eckoh has a 52-week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,870.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.89.
Eckoh Company Profile
