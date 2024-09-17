Eckoh plc (ECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eckoh Stock Performance

LON ECK opened at GBX 48.11 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Eckoh has a 52-week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,870.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.89.

Get Eckoh alerts:

Eckoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.