Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $306.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.73.

NYSE ECL opened at $253.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $253.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 71.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $6,382,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $951,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 768,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

