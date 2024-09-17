Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 64,554 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2,055.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.16% of Otter Tail worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Otter Tail by 28,725.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

