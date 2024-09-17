Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1,755.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

