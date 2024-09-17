Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.85 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $736.40 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $782.50 and its 200-day moving average is $754.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.