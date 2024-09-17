Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.