Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 256.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $5,487,319 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

