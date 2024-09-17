Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 20,189 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

