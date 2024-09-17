Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 53,125 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $57,580,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

