Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.