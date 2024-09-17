Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Eleco Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:ELCO opened at GBX 132 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.67. Eleco has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.50 ($1.90).
Eleco Company Profile
