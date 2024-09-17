ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.07 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $142.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,062.16 or 0.99919157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09530609 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,963.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

