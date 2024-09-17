Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elutia by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 145,697 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elutia by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,750 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elutia in the 1st quarter worth $2,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Elutia by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia Stock Down 0.5 %

Elutia stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 4,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.73. Elutia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elutia ( NASDAQ:ELUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Elutia will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELUT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Elutia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elutia

Elutia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.