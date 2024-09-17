Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 146,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 521,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

