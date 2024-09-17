Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $128.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

