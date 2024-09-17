Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 15,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Envoy Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

