EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $53.35 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $53.35 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001317 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

