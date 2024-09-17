EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPAM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.32.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $205.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

