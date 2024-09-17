EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

