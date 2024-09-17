EPIQ Capital Group LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.07.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
