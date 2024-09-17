EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 37,889 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 7.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.