ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $0.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

