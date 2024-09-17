Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 3.8 %

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.