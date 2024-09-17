Evercore ISI Boosts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $30.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.51 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cousins Properties by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

