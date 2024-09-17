Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Everspin Technologies worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,772 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 474,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 139,817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 835,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 121,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $105,962.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,321 shares of company stock worth $204,488. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

MRAM stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

