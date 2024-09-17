Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Update

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,183,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the second quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 42,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Evotec has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

