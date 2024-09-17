Excalibur Management Corp Acquires Shares of 212 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $758.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $930.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,010.53.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

