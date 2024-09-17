Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $135.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

