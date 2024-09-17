Excalibur Management Corp Buys 118 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.07. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

