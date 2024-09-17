Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

