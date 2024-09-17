Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

