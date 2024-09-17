Excalibur Management Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $176.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

