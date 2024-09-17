Excalibur Management Corp Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

