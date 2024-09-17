Excalibur Management Corp Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.