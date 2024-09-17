Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.81

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.81, with a volume of 4086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $146,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

