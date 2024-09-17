Fairway Wealth LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Fairway Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

