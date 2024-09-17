Fairway Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 178,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 112,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 198,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

