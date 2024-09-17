Fairway Wealth LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.