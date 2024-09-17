Ferguson plc Announces Dividend of $0.79 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Ferguson stock traded up GBX 590 ($7.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching £154.50 ($204.10). The stock had a trading volume of 291,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £156.79 and its 200 day moving average is £162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26. Ferguson has a twelve month low of £120.85 ($159.64) and a twelve month high of £178.10 ($235.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,125.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.
