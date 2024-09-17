Ferguson plc Announces Dividend of $0.79 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up GBX 590 ($7.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching £154.50 ($204.10). The stock had a trading volume of 291,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £156.79 and its 200 day moving average is £162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26. Ferguson has a twelve month low of £120.85 ($159.64) and a twelve month high of £178.10 ($235.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,125.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

