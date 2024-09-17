Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.20

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

