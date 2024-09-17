Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on September 26th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

