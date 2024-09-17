Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.01

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 773384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.