Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.01

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 773384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.