Filecoin Price Reaches $3.45 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00005729 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $69.68 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,966,530 coins and its circulating supply is 586,286,234 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

