Firestone Capital Management Acquires 397 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

