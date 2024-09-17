Firestone Capital Management Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

