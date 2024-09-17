Firestone Capital Management Has $4.43 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

