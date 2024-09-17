Firestone Capital Management Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $280.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.