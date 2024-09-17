First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.88

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.88 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 1625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.