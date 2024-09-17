First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.88

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.88 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 1625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
